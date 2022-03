If you are a talented Medical Writer who loves what you do but want to work in a unique environment doing challenging, rewarding and disruptive work , this is the role for you.

My client is part of an international, independently owned healthcare communications group. They therefore have the spirit of an independent- but the benefits of a network. This particular part of the business is medium sized with a boutique culture- cross practice with a particularly strong insights division. The healthcare team works closely with the insights division creating exciting, analytical, and powerfully engaging medical communications strategy.

From landscape analysis to Omni-channel strategy and patient journey mapping- you will be working with behavioural scientists and researchers in uncovering fascinating insights to drive compelling content for your clients.

The client base is also a defining characteristic of this entrepreneurial and forward thinking agency. From start-ups to spin offs and innovative health tech- they prefer to partner with companies looking to challenge the status quo and make positive change. Where they work with pharma the products are often first in class- or delivered innovatively with a desire to shape the future.

Previous medical writing experience in agency is required for this role.