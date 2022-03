This is one of the largest independently owned healthcare communications groups in the UK. Made up of award winning agencies in healthcare advertising, public affairs, medical education and communications- they are mighty but still at the same time nimble and flexible. Each agency has maintained its brand name and identity- yet they synergise fantastically to create integrated communications and opportunities that inspire.

This role is an integrated opportunity in the PR and medical communications business- with a blended comms, marketing and advocacy mix. From internal comms and branding to patient advocacy and product comms, this is a uniquely varied, rewarding and challenging role.

Working with a supportive and hands on senior leadership- team- you will receive excellent training and development but also be given the scope to thrive off your own initiative.

Previous healthcare agency experience in a marketing or comms role is required for this rare and diverse opportunity.