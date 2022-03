This is one of London’s most successful and creative boutique healthcare PR agencies. Independent with an entrepreneurial, close knit and passionate culture- this agency is a regular winner at coveted award ceremonies and humble yet ambitious in their attitude.

They have a sweet spot for UK PR and are proud to provide strategic and creative solutions to their clients from inception to delivery- enjoying true ownership of the work and a collaborative relationship with their amazing client base.

The work is a mix of pharma, med tech and advocacy- with some interesting strategic market shaping challenges and a diverse portfolio of work. This ranges from an app launch to disease awareness for a charity client and working on a respiratory account with a strong climate and environmental piece to it. There is also the chance – if of interest to work on policy accounts and one of their popular consumer health accounts in eye care.

Previous healthcare PR agency experience and a passion for UK PR (even if your experience is global) is a huge plus!