This is a fantastic opportunity to kick start your healthcare PR career with an award winning healthcare PR agency! With a track record of training and developing some of the most talented and awarded healthcare PR directors in the industry- they are now looking for their next, future leaders.

Doing a mix of corporate, brand and disease awareness- this agency does a breadth of work with a sweet spot for media, digital and social, as well as internal communications. They are looking for bright science graduates who are passionate about communicating health issues with creativity and courage.

All applicants must provide a covering letter to support their interest in this role and a career in healthcare PR.