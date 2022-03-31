Our client is a medical communications agency; strong growth leads them to seek an Senior Account Manager to join their Buckinghamshire based team.

The company specialises in providing medical education services and consultancy to the pharmaceutical industry and has an impressive client roster. They work on both domestic and international accounts and pride themselves on developing a real understanding of the brand’s priorities and how these translate into the medical education priorities which are addressed by the projects they deliver. Their service offerings are based in medical education and typically, though not exclusively involve KOL development, symposia planning and management, advisory board development and facilitation, secondary publication development and digital media programmes.

You will be to manage all aspects of specific projects within client programmes and be the main point of contact for the client.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a growing agency with lots of options for career development. In addition to a highly competitive salary, benefits also include 25 days holidays, healthcare (extendable to family), pension and bonus scheme. They are also happy to accomodate the flexibility of some home working. Applicants for this role must have previous medical communications agency experience and live within a commutable distance of their office in Buckinghamshire.

Responsibilities:

- Effectively manages all required elements of client projects

- Work to the agreed project specifications including outcomes and measures of success for each project

- Ensure project plans/timelines and budget are in place for each programme activity

- Develop a good working knowledge of client review/approval processes to ensure timely and effective client approval

- Ensure that project content delivers to agreed client objectives and is structured to effectively communicate key messages

- Regularly review project progress with Programme Director to identify key pressure points and agree contingencies to effectively manage these

- Develop briefs, presentations, copy, and all outputs which are consistent with project objectives, brand strategy and key messages and adhere to Client ‘style’

- Become the main contact for Client brand team for specific projects

- Identify opportunities to add value in terms of brand insights, market and KOL intelligence

- Key Opinion Leader management and liaison

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life science degree

- Previous agency experience within a medical communications agency environment

- A genuine talent for programme management, with the motivation and ambition to take on further responsibilities

- A confident, diplomatic and an effective communicator, well able to relate easily to others at all levels, both within the company and with client organisations

- Financial acumen and the ability to cost and budget

- Team worker

