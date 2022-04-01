Here is an opportunity to join one of the world’s leading medical communications agencies as an Account Manager and work on a flexible hybrid basis.

The role is to act as the day-to-day account contact and effectively manage a variety of high quality scientific communications ensuring their efficient and timely implementation. You will be working on both global and European accounts over a range of therapy areas.

Our client is known for their friendly and informal working environment, where employees feel challenged and their contributions are recognised. Opportunities for career and personal development are excellent and they offer the chance to travel and work abroad.

In addition to a competitive salary there is an excellent benefits package including pension, healthcare and 25 days holidays, bonus and more. This is accompanied by a bespoke training and development programme designed to support you at every stage of your career.

Previous medical communications agency experience with client services experience is a prerequisite for this role, as is being resident and fully eligible for work in the UK.

Responsibilities:

- Uses scientific and commercial experience to develop and implement concepts and ideas that support clients’ marketing objectives

- Implements the timely delivery of services to the complete satisfaction of the client

- Manages a range of projects and provides input into more complex projects

- Provides coaching and guidance to more junior members of the team

- Organises regular project status meetings to track progress and keep the client updated

- Generates project briefs, timelines and process documents

- Brief and coordinate internal project teams including staff from other departments and offices

- Keeps fully abreast of developments and changes within the external environment that directly impact the client

- On-going monitoring of budget using internal finance system and alerting client / AD to any potential overspend

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- A life sciences degree or higher degree

- Previous account management experience gained in a medical communications agency or pharmaceutical marketing environment

- An understanding of the pharmaceutical industry and a range of marketing activities including medical education, publications planning, conferencing and meetings, creative design and digital solutions

- Good communication, presentation and interpersonal skills

- Team Player

- IT Literate, use of Word, Excel and PowerPoint

