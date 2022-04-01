Our client is a global medical communications agency with an excellent reputation for the scientific rigour of their innovative communications programmes. They are seeking a Scientific Advisor to act as a scientific specialist on a cutting-edge gene therapy account working on a hybrid or fully remote basis.

You will take responsibility with the client services and editorial teams for the scientific strategy and integrity of medical communication and education activities across the account which will include digital projects, events and publications.

Having strong scientific and therapeutic understanding with several years’ experience of agency writing experience, you will provide a consultancy service to pharmaceutical industry clients and assure the scientific accuracy of all outputs, partnering with them to truly transform patients’ lives.

In return you can expect an excellent remuneration and package of benefits including pension, healthcare, bonus and more. You will also receive bespoke training to support your development and attaining your career goals.

To be considered for this position, candidates will have significant agency medical writing experience, and be both resident and fully eligible for work in the UK.

Responsibilities:

- Provides scientific advice, direction and assurance of scientific accuracy and integrity across the account

- Takes the scientific leadership role and builds strong consultancy relationships with client team members by demonstrating scientific expertise

- Works strategically (e.g. medical and commercial perspectives) across assigned account

- Works closely with Client Service and Editorial Leads in the development of proposals and medical education and communication tactics ensuring they are scientifically sound and rational

- Supports the delivery of strategic documents (e.g. scientific platforms, scientific statement development) and other deliverables with high scientific and strategic content (e.g. advisory boards, clinical investigator meetings and guideline workshops)

- Actively engages and helps drive strategic account planning and opportunities for organic development of agency business

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Masters, PhD or MD qualified

- Significant previous medical education and communications agency writing experience with additional experience of providing strategic counsel and developing and implementing medical education and communication plans

- Track record of building consultancy relationships with clients and healthcare professionals

- Excellent research and analytical abilities; able to place scientific and clinical data in therapeutic and market context

- Ability to critically review project work for scientific accuracy and integrity and to provide constructive feedback to medical writing staff

- Good communicator with ability to influence and network

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.

Jon Gawley would love to hear from you on 01932 797996.