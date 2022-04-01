A large, full service healthcare communications agency seeks a very strategically minded (senior) account manager to become part of the team in the marcomms, patient advocacy and policy business unit. Your role will be to help harness the change in the healthcare landscape, looking to do environment shaping and messaging to make an impact on people’s lives.

The agency:

- Well established, constant growth and always in profit, offices in the US and around the UK

- Known for taking an innovative and ‘outside the box’ approach to healthcare with incredibly innovative and creative work, the type that changes lives.

- Limitless career development and progression opportunities, swish offices and lovely colleagues!

The account manager’s role:

- Provide creative strategy and insights to help patient groups, healthcare organisations and the environment

- The projects include: raising awareness of patients, the public and healthcare professionals, environment shaping, building communities, advocacy and rebranding.

- Strategic counsel lead for client and colleagues based on broad health communications landscape and goals.

You:

- Might have a background in behavioural psychology, patient advocacy, medcomms or marketing and advertising, perhaps, or as a creative strategist.

- Must have an interest in healthcare and a genuine desire to do things differently and make an impact.

- Will be an inspirational communicator, with the potential to become a leader ultimately.

