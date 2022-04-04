Our client is an expert healthcare communications agency, who is seeking an Account Director to join their team either remotely or on a hybrid basis. They deliver highly effective digital solutions and online campaigns for their pharmaceutical and healthcare industry clients so they are seeking an AD with pharmaceutical or healthcare communications experience and a passion for digital marketing.

They provide strategic and tactical expertise in digital marketing and medical communications to advance the reach of healthcare communications, as well as assisting their clients to improve their understanding of the online HCP environment, define innovative communications strategies and execute highly effective and compliant digital campaigns.

You will be proactive and client focused, and able to drive the maintenance and growth of allocated accounts by providing the leadership and direction which delivers the best digital services, solutions and client service.

In return you can expect and excellent salary, flexible working and a host of benefits including pension, healthcare, dedicated training budget, regular bonuses, 28 days holidays and more.

This is a great chance to work with a friendly team, advance your career and help to improve patients’ lives.

To be considered for this role, you must have significant recent digital account management experience gained in a healthcare / medical communications agency, and be resident and fully eligible for work in the UK.

Responsibilities:

- Be the senior contact for agreed clients

- Ensure client projects are delivered on brief, on time and within budget; effective and accurate briefing, ensuring client expectations are fully met

- Provide account leadership and direction that constantly pushes for excellence and innovation

- Support, coach and develop direct line reports

- Ongoing account planning for allocated client accounts

- Development of a deep understanding of the client, brands, and therapy areas and communicating this across the client services team

- Identify and pursue new business opportunities

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Educated to degree level in a Life Science or Communications

- Have previous relevant account management experience gained in a medical communications agency environment

- Demonstrable expertise in digital marketing and an enthusiasm for the innovative application of digital technology in a the pharmaceutical arena

- Hold excellent written and oral communications skills

- Have a strong track record of project planning, coordination and delivery

- Be comfortable with a high degree of project accountability and ownership

- Proficiency with Zinc and Veeva Vault PromoMats

- Enjoy working as part of a team

This is a great opportunity to join a burgeoning agency and to help to shape their future, call us for full details today.

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.

Jon Gawley would love to hear from you on 01932 797996.