Zenopa are working with a leading scientific company based in the Oxford Science Park who are seeking a Content and Brand Manager. They are looking for someone with content creation and brand management experience -ideally someone who has previously worked in a creative agency and is looking to move client side might be a good fit for this. This role will be a hybrid working model.

The ideal person will need to be creative and an excellent project manager - they'll be working with agencies to create all of the content, print, digital, video, animation, etc. Ideally they'll have experience working across website content too so they can ensure consistency across ours and development of current format.

A degree in marketing or communications. A degree in life sciences is preferable but not crucial.

The company has developed a new generation of technology that enables real-time, high-performance, accessible and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 100 countries to understand the biology of humans and diseases, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and whole environments.

Pension 3%, Private Healthcare Insurance , Annual bonus (discretionary) , Share incentive plan, Company sick pay , Onsite gym and restaurant , Free parking , State of the art offices