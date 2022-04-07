Working for an independent and growing agency specialising in healthcare advertising based in Central Windsor who are seeking a Copywriter or Senior Copywriter on a permanent, part time basis.

This role is ideal for someone looking to work for 3 or 4 days a week or full time.

Special arrangements could be made for school holiday periods for working parents seeking to apply. This will be discussed on an individual basis with interested parties.

They have offices in Central Windsor and would love it if someone could come to the office on a regular weekly basis or on an adhoc arrangement.

The ideal background is someone with agency experience within copywriting or medical writing for pharmaceuticals/ life sciences.

You would be responsible for writing for healthcare advertising clients for work such as: detail aids, leave pieces, websites, digital ads & promotional copy.

The work is quite creative, so would suit someone interested in writing for advertising or a medical writer seeking to transition to a more creative writing area.

Degree background is very open.

The agency continues to grow and they work with some top name pharma clients in areas such as dermatology and biotechs.

As an agency everyone works hard, but not at the detriment of personal and family life.

They don't operate a hierarchy structure. It is a flexible, caring environment where everyone's opinion is valued and they are passionate about success. You can be as involved as you wish in the business , such as pitches or company rebranding.

Employees have said they like working here because they get exposure to the whole project cycle which may not happen in a larger company.

Salary is £40-60k FTE

If you are interested in hearing more, please contact Holly Haynes at Zenopa