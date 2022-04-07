Zenopa are currently working with a specialist consultancy who work with world leading Pharma, Biotech & Medical Devices with their launch strategy.

They have been in business since 2004 and are fully independent with approx. 30 employees.

The offices are based near Tunbridge Wells, Kent, but the role can be performed remotely. There will be some travel to clients as needed and some travel for team meetings (which are usually arranged on suitable location of individuals).

They are seeking a Launch Excellence Partner.

As Launch Excellence Partner, you will be the glue that holds pharma clients' commercial launch teams together. Ultimately supporting their clients to secure timely launch readiness and achieve launch success.

The role is an interesting mix project management & strategy and involves pushing back and asking questions, coaching, providing support within a launch.

The ideal candidate will be someone who has done quite a lot of launch within pharma -either in house or at a consultancy (around 5 years + experience) and project management experience.

They have delivered over 150 launches in the last 10 years and most business comes to them from word of mouth and their good reputation.

Culturally they put passion, bravery and teamwork at the heart of what they do. They are open and transparent and have the ability to make quick decisions. They encourage their employees to step out of their comfort zone and they offer a number of training and development opportunities such as lunch and learn and mentoring support.