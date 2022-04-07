Our client is a leading medical communications agency which is seeking an Account Manager to join their team in any of their UK offices, on a hybrid or remote basis.

As an Account Manager (AM) you will lead, manage and develop accounts so that the client goals are achieved. This will involve developing a strong client relationship and effective management of resources to ensure good teamwork and that company standards are maintained. . There is a choice of global accounts to work across offering med affairs, publications or a digital focus.

In addition to an excellent salary you can expect a suite of benefits including 25 days holidays, pension, healthcare, flexible working and much more. This is a great chance to join an agency that looks after it’s people and strives to ensure a good work / life balance.

We can only progress applications from candidate with previous medical communications agency experience who are resident and fully eligible for work in the UK.

Responsibilities:

- Central contact for day to day management of assigned accounts

- Develop strong relationships with clients and provide timely and appropriate advice

- Take and communicate client briefs and work with account team to ensure client requirements and overall objectives are met

- Work with international thought leaders on educational programmes providing clear and timely communication

- Lead project status meetings

- Manage team capacity and ensure clarity of responsibility for each team member

- Financial responsibility including monitoring of budgets, timely invoicing etc.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Educated to degree level

- Previous experience of account / project management within a medical communications agency or similar environment

- Confident and decisive

- Takes ownership of projects and drives projects

- Team player

- Organised and disciplined

- Creative

- Excellent verbal and written communication

If you are interested in working for an agency that values and rewards their people, get in touch for further details.

