This is a rewarding and progressive opportunity at one of London’s most interesting integrated healthcare communications businesses. With thriving capabilities in PR, Media, Public Affairs and Digital- healthcare accounts at this agency are multi-faceted, strategic, and executed in engaging and innovative ways.

Combining the knowledge, heritage and expertise in each capability means their range of stake holder engagement, scientific credibility, depth of digital and social marketing and creativity makes working here fun but also inspiring.

Their client base as a result covers the continuum of healthcare engagement – and is therefore both varied and interesting, including pharma, med tech and charity. This particular role sits in their thriving and well established PA team- and they are proud to be doing high profile and impactful work on topics that are high on the news agenda and on important health issues.

As part of a small and growing team you will be supported by a robust junior client services team and will work closely with the associate director and head of department. Therefore there is huge scope for swift promotion to Account Director and for visibility in the team. Previous policy or PA experience in health- in agency, charity, or government would be welcome for this role.