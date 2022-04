This is the chance to join one of London’s most creatively driven high science agencies doing some of the most innovative work in medical education today.

Combining creativity and digital to deliver world class and compelling publications strategy- they are doing some of the most exciting work in this challenging and rewarding space. If you want industry visibility- with the chance to do highly strategic, high profile work – this is the agency for you. What’s more they are using best in class internal creative and digital expertise to produce results that clients love and that lead to compelling, unforgettable work in publications planning. You will do work in this space at this agency that is unique and innovative beyond the norm.

Previous agency experience with publications planning is required for this role.