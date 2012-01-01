Are you a medical writer or account manager keen to make a leap into strategy? Or a strategist currently in a high science agency looking to boost your career by joining one of the world’s most awarded healthcare advertising agencies?

This role sits in a central strategy team for an agency that is renowned for creative and strategic excellence, and sets the strategic direction for messaging and content across the breadth of the agency’s portfolio.

Doing a mix of HCP and patient engagement- this role focusses on referencing and positioning from RFP stage through to working with creative, medical writers and account handlers in ensuring the final result is aligned with strategic vision from outset.

You will also liaise externally with market research agencies – using insights to make compelling creative briefs and messaging strategies. This is a busy, fast paced agency and you will be expected to do a deep dive across therapy areas so a science degree, with agency experience – as a strategist, medical writer or account manager is required for this role.

As part of an integrated group you will also have access to some of the most inspiring thinkers in healthcare communications in the industry- from digital, to PR to medical education. The culture is therefore smart , collaborative and lots of fun! Hybrid working with lots of support for working from home and initiatives to keep everyone included and supported.

