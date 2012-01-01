This is one of the UK’s most high profile and visionary integrated healthcare communications agencies. One of the largest in the world with a broad range of expertise from evidence and access to interdisciplinary communications- the sheer magnitude of their capability makes them a formidable player.

Their communications team has a breadth of services which makes them high science as well as imaginative and creative. Medical Education is their biggest capability and one of the biggest in the UK. As a result of the size the med comms business is split into businesses within the company- and their largest is on the hunt for talented senior medical writers. This is the most scientific part of the business- doing highly strategic work in publications planning, medical affairs and medical education. They have long standing clients who look to them for guidance on planning and strategy- so this is a true chance to really partner with clients who see this team as an extension of their own.

Therapy areas are varied and rewarding- from a vast array of work in oncology to alzheimer’s, immunology, rare disease, cell therapy to infectious disease to name just a few.

This is a very entrepreneurial agency- and they are constantly evolving roles and creating new opportunities and businesses within the company to keep people learning, motivated, and promoted. Previous global medical education agency experience is required for this role.

