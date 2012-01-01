There are so many exceptional aspects of this agency and role that make this an unmissable and unforgettable opportunity. This is one of the UK’s biggest and most diverse medical education businesses- with career progression and opportunity to learn that is unrivalled.

The medical education business is made up individual agencies with incredible vision and structures each of their own- and this role sits with the biggest. As a CSD you will be running your own team alongside a scientific services director- and the team could be up to 20 strong. Financial responsibility and vision for that team lies with you- so this is a very special opportunity to train for a future role as agency lead.

You will therefore have natural leadership and managerial skills, confidence in dealing with global pharma clients at senior level, and solid commercial, financial and industry experience.

The work this agency does is amongst the most strategic in the wider global business- focusing on publications, medical education and medical affairs. Supported by best in class in-house teams in creative and digital- the execution of publications strategy, symposia and HCP materials for example is exciting, imaginative and beyond the realms of traditional medical communications.

If you are natural leader at at least Senior Account Director level in a medical education agency- looking for recognition, an ambitious career plan, and a wonderful team to grow with, this is the role for you.

