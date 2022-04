This is one of the UK’s most high profile independent medical education agencies. Having enjoyed record breaking success in the last 5 years- they have a robust team and are looking to boost this with a new Senior Account Executive.

Having been established more than 20 years ago they have a reputable senior management team – with talented account management and scientific services teams to support and grow with this hire.

The work is particularly strong in events- with amazing experience in this space- but they are also doing fantastic work in content- particularly with digital execution. As the agency is long established they have a stable, established client roster and heritage to learn from – and are a good name to have on your CV. As they are an independent the culture is close knit, fun and supportive- you will have lots of face time with your managers and support to hand.

Previous marketing or events experience, in agency or pharma, is required for this role. Hybrid working with the option to work full time in a superb space in Buckinghamshire or part-time home working is welcome as well.