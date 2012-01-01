This is one of the UK’s most respected and awarded integrated PR and Med Comms agencies. With a small but high profile presence in the market- they are passionate about meaningful communications that connect and change lives.

Their biggest growth area is in medical communications- with a focus on un-branded, patient focused and advocacy work. From steering committees to online education, social media campaigns to advisory boards, the work is high science and at the same time engaging and insightful. As a director you will have a passion for science and patient outcomes, as well as a desire to nurture and develop your team. This agency prides itself on communicating this externally to clients and see their team as their most valuable asset- working with clients who reflect their values- especially on work-life balance.

You will have existing medical education or healthcare PR agency experience at senior level and have a track record of managing and leading a happy and productive team. You will enjoy business development and take pride in being an ambassador for your business while identifying and growing opportunities. As this is a small agency you will have amazing opportunity to shine and work closely with the managing director and agency founder- but will also enjoy a hands on involvement in the business as well.

This is a genuinely rare leadership role with the potential to make a big impact in the industry while working in a close-knit, and flexible culture. London based with the option to be fully remote or work in a hybrid setting.

