Our client is seeking a Director of Scientific Services to drive a vision for scientific integrity and oversee the ongoing development of the Scientific Services team.

You will be responsible for the growth and career development of a team of over 50 and as part of the agency leadership team, contribute to the long-term health of the agency and the values and culture within the team.

You will support clients with innovative medical communications programmes, and provide strategic insights in terms of content, direction, flow and scientific accuracy to fulfil clients’ objectives, and manage account resourcing across a portfolio of large global accounts.

In addition to an excellent salary, you can expect a comprehensive benefits package which includes private health (+dental), bonus, high-street discounts and an employee assistance programme, subsidized gym membership and much more.

Our client can offer both hybrid and remote working, but candidates must be based in the UK with full eligibility to work, along with considerable relevant medical writing experience gained in a medical communications environment.

Responsibilities:

- Nurture and manage client relationships for long-term mutual benefits

- Manage the Scientific Services team and ensure that it prospers coherently

- Organise the best use of talent, where team members have a development plan that offers a fulfilling and rewarding career

- Looks for ways to improve processes across accounts and departments to add value and meet client challenges

- An instrumental decision maker, with an excellent current understanding of pharma company challenges, able to work with colleagues on engagement plans

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- A life degree, ideally a higher degree

- Significant relevant medical writing management experience gained within a medical communications agency

- Strong leadership qualities, able to stimulate and inspire teams

- Ability to clearly communicate the agency vision and culture along with a high degree of financial understanding and management

- Ideally ISMPP certification, although if not the company will fully support learning

