Are you an accomplished leader with experience working within a busy creative studio?

Do you ooze creativity, innovation and inspire those around you?

Do you have experience, or an interest in the Health & Wellness sector?

If so, then do we have the opportunity for you!

Our client is looking to appoint a Design Director to join their busy creative studio and to help lead a multi-disciplined team.

You will be guiding, mentoring and facilitating the generation of high-quality thinking that challenges our clients and inspires your team across projects on a day-today basis.

You will mentor your team in developing strong working relationships with clients while leading projects from idea generation to implementation and delivery, ensuring to promote how people can interact with, and benefit from healthcare brands through design.



Key Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting into a Creative Director, you will be the bridge between the creative excellence of the main agency business and the growing footprint in the dynamic, thriving world of health and wellness.

You will be expected to contribute to the creative culture of the business, demonstrating ambition, appetite and the ability to lead by example.

You will be a knowledge hub for core accounts and a point of contact within the business for creative decisions and leading creative presentations to their clients thoughtfully and confidently, ensuring you demonstrate an ability to navigate and manage challenges while mentoring the team to be able to deliver exceptional creative solutions.

Person Specification

You will be currently working at a Design Director level and be confident upholding design standards within a studio environment.

The role will be 70% Healthcare and Wellbeing focused and 30% other. Being a high quality designer is essential for this role while experience in the Healthcare sector is desirable but not entirely necessary.

Company Information

With over 125 people based in London and New York, our client brings brands to life through design and their belief in its power to drive strategic and commercial advantage.