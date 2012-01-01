Role: Consultant Dermatologist (Freelance)
Opportunity: 2 x 10 hours p/w (2 hires)
Salary: £110-180ph
Indemnity: Included in company policy
Location: Remote/UK
What will the job role be?
We are looking for a consultant dermatologist to work with us on an exciting new project, providing online dermatology consultations. This will include prescribing Roaccutane. The patient journey will be supported by our in-house clinical team of GPs and advisors.
Responsibilities:
● Work with the wider clinical and product team to advise on the development of clinical guidelines and services
● Work with the skin coordinator on patient management
● Feedback on clinical services to enable improvement
● Undertake video consultations for prescription of Roaccutane
● Undertake video consultations for complex patients ● Supervise the monitoring of patients, including those taking Roaccutane
● Take part in peer support and education
● Take an active role in incident reporting
● Provide input for recruitment of support staff
● Feedback on marketing material related to dermatology products
● Inform the rest of the clinical team of changes to clinical guidelines
Who are we looking for?
You will:
● Ability to communicate clearly and appropriately with patients, clinicians, and staff at all levels
● Confident with using new technology and passionate about digital health
● Keen interest in women’s health
● Commitment to clinical risk management and implementation of clinical governance
Must-haves:
● Appropriate GMC registration
● Relevant qualification in specialist dermatology
● Demonstrable experience in a similar role
● Experience in online medicine (desirable)
● Experience in female cosmetics/aesthetics field (desirable)