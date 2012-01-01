Role: Consultant Dermatologist (Freelance)

Opportunity: 2 x 10 hours p/w (2 hires)

Salary: £110-180ph

Indemnity: Included in company policy

Location: Remote/UK

What will the job role be?

We are looking for a consultant dermatologist to work with us on an exciting new project, providing online dermatology consultations. This will include prescribing Roaccutane. The patient journey will be supported by our in-house clinical team of GPs and advisors.

Responsibilities:

● Work with the wider clinical and product team to advise on the development of clinical guidelines and services

● Work with the skin coordinator on patient management

● Feedback on clinical services to enable improvement

● Undertake video consultations for prescription of Roaccutane

● Undertake video consultations for complex patients ● Supervise the monitoring of patients, including those taking Roaccutane

● Take part in peer support and education

● Take an active role in incident reporting

● Provide input for recruitment of support staff

● Feedback on marketing material related to dermatology products

● Inform the rest of the clinical team of changes to clinical guidelines

Who are we looking for?

You will:

● Ability to communicate clearly and appropriately with patients, clinicians, and staff at all levels

● Confident with using new technology and passionate about digital health

● Keen interest in women’s health

● Commitment to clinical risk management and implementation of clinical governance

Must-haves:

● Appropriate GMC registration

● Relevant qualification in specialist dermatology

● Demonstrable experience in a similar role

● Experience in online medicine (desirable)

● Experience in female cosmetics/aesthetics field (desirable)

