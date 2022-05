This is a fantastic opportunity to shine in an independently owned cross practice agency in their award winning healthcare team.

As this is a small but growing, and established team- you will have the chance to work on high profile clients on a stable and vibrant portfolio but also shine and lead as well. The clients are some of the most varied in the sector- from pharma to healthcare charities to diagnostics to innovative start-ups and the consumer sector. This is also rewarding work with big stories and huge impact and coverage to match- from working with top influencers in the fitness sector for a wellness client to raising awareness around a major charity/industry coalition to huge media coverage around the first anti-viral in an infectious disease of major public health concern. Most of the accounts have a UK focus although a global background or appetite for international work is welcome as well.

A varied and strategic agency health background- with an entrepreneurial, friendly and ambitious attitude are key for this role.