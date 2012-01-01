This is one of the world’s biggest and most innovative consumer led advertising agencies. Their health team is one of the UK’s bravest and most daring- unafraid to challenge the status quo and changing behaviour by taking a different approach.

This team has a reputation for doing creatively and strategically powerful campaigns- integrating ideas, knowledge and tools from their inspiring colleagues in consumer. Their campaigns therefore have strategic and creative magic few healthcare agencies and teams can rival.

They are looking for a talented planner from a healthcare agency to join their growing and inspiring strategy team. You will report into a visionary, high profile head of planning who will mentor and develop you to shine and soar in this agency as well as industry. You will have a strong understanding of brand planning, positioning, purpose and value propositioning. You will also have a good understanding of measurement and performance- and will be comfortable with setting KPIs. Pitch activity and writing award papers will come naturally to you as well.

You will be part of an inspiring agency with a big picture, and impactful approach- passionate about making change that is meaningful and powerful. This includes a recent award in diversity and inclusion which is having a huge impact in how they work with clients on their own corporate identity, developing a strong internal framework of planning tools and resources, and providing clients access to their own data analytics team to help clients capture and analyse data to have ground-breaking impact on how they measure market effectiveness.

If you want to do work that really challenges and makes a difference with one of London’s most talked about healthcare planning capabilities- this is that move to make.

