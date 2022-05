This is the chance to work in a healthcare PR team that does a broad spectrum of work, impacting a diversity of audiences in meaningful and powerful ways. From disease awareness for leading charities, to a first product launch with a global public health concern, to showcasing the sustainability offer of a healthcare client- you will work with inspiring and varied stake holders in creating memorable work to be proud of.

This is an agency with a strong sense of purpose and powerful storytelling bringing important health messages to life- from the consumer space to innovators, providers to pharma, med tech to charities.

As an Associate Director in healthcare you will find few agencies that offer such a range of brand and non-brand work that is as high profile, fast paced and rewarding as this agency.

Previous healthcare PR agency experience in a senior role is required for this opportunity.