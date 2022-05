This is the chance for a talented healthcare communicator to work in a role that is high profile, career enhancing, and emotionally rewarding. From working with pharma clients on ground-breaking products of huge public health interest to working with influencers in the sports sector for a wellness client, to disease awareness for major charities- the work is broad, meaningful and exciting.

This is a well-established, reputable, independent agency that is proudly entrepreneurial with scope to shine and really make a difference.

As a long established player this agency has excellent training and development plans in place- but as an independent also quirky benefits like “bring a dog to work day”! Cause driven and impactful they offer extra days for volunteering activities and an allowance for personal well-being.

This agency is successful not just with their high profile clients and award winning campaigns- but also in being true to their team and their support.

Previous healthcare agency experience working on healthcare clients is required for this role. Brand or non-brand experience welcome.