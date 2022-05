This is one of London’s most popular healthcare comms teams- one that does impressive, high profile work winning all the big awards. They also have a cause driven and enthusiastic team who communicate powerfully with the patient at the centre of their strategy.

The team has an integrated mix of capability with specialists and all-rounders in client services, media, digital and creative- and you can wear multiple hats or specialise. They tell important health stories with a strong public health lens, executed creatively and heavily driven by measurements and analytics.

From rare disease to infectious disease for example –their take on product comms and data is done from a public health impact and patient access point of view- They do a raft of co-creation and advocacy work with patient groups and engagement teams that is non-branded, and their social and digital work is measured, impactful and supported by a robust in-house data team.

To qualify for this unique and rewarding agency role, you need healthcare PR experience at at least Senior Account Executive level.