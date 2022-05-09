Are you looking for the next exciting step in your Account Management Career?

You know that feeling you get when you see, do or hear great stuff. It makes you feel, well, great on the inside!

Our client’s focus is health communication. Everyday pains or chronic liver infection. YouTube content or an international congress. South Korea or Brazil and everywhere in between. Their mantra is to always push themselves to do great stuff for their clients and for their staff. Whether it’s through the insights they find, the work they produce, the behaviour they change, the influences they generate or ultimately, the success they bring to a brand; great stuff is what drives them and they want to share great stuff with you too!

Zenopa are recruiting for an Account Manager within a health communications agency that facilitates the output of an excellent product through superior project management skills and understanding of the client’s objectives. The Account Manager ensures clients’ needs are delivered upon by the wider agency team and support in agency prospecting activities too.

If you have the ability to manage pressure and deadlines, are highly organised, always approachable, have a high attention to detail, can manage upwards, deliver solutions and have experience working on pharmaceutical healthcare brands or a degree in life science or medical then we would love to hear from you!

