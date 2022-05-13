We are working exclusively with this leading group of agencies for an extremely important and exciting new senior hire. The Group Marketing Director will be responsible for leading on all external marcomms, for both the group and the groups individual agencies across the UK, Europe and US. Working with clients and teams to deliver strong marketing campaigns engaging with account and development teams to ensure project objectives are achievable and meet quality standards.



Main Duties:

• Lead on the external comms, PR and marketing for the group, and their individual entities

• Raise the profile and awareness of the group and all its entities, aligning all new entities with the group smoothly

• Build, create and own the annual group marketing strategy and plan, having full ownership of the Marketing budget, ensuring costs are fully and accurately tracked & reported, in line with the group business strategy

• Support the creation of the internal “brand” of the group and ensure all entities and all employees are aware of the brand and brand strategy

• Own all aspects of building the brand and be responsible for end-to-end delivery of the marketing platforms, assets, and campaigns such as thought leadership, website, social, digital and print advertising, PR, events etc.

• Lead on all the award entries, identifying relevant awards and preparing all the entries

• Conduct competitor analysis

• Draw up marcomms strategy for the group, and their individual agencies

• Responsible for overseeing marketing on all social media platforms as well as client marcomms

• Build innovative marketing campaigns that engage our clients, and develop materials to directly attract target companies

• Generate content ideas and produce content, working with the Design and Digital team to leverage our content across multiple channels

• Using data analysis, determine trends and target specific therapy areas, followed by tailored communications on digital channels

• Work with multiple product and stakeholders to develop and enhance process for keeping non-marketing material up to date

• Ensure all group entity websites are kept up to date, with the appropriate key messages, developing and implementing the social media strategy for the group and its entities

• Responsible for press releases, and dealing with external press offices

Experience/ Skills Required:

• Strong marcomms experience specifically within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector

• Solid experience of working across a global group

• Experienced in ABPI and aware of the regulatory constraints

• Detailed understanding of digital marketing, including e-mail, social media, Google Analytics, SEO

• Significant demonstrable experience in marketing planning and delivery both online and offline

• An understanding of the latest design trends and emerging technologies in new media and their role within a commercial environment

• Strong communication and influencing skills with a clear capacity to always learn and adapt

• Able to clearly translate complex concepts and work within a dynamic team environment

• Ability to work well under pressure and to tight deadlines, whilst maintaining accuracy

This is a senior level role within a highly respected and thriving group of agencies. Opportunities like this are extremely rare, if you are already in a senior leadership role, or looking to step up and hungry to make your mark at an extremely exciting time with a global group, please get in touch for further details ASAP.

Chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk or call 07713358677.

