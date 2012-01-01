Medical Communications Career opportunity for Pharma professional - Account Manager level - £30K to £40K

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
London, South East England
Salary Description:
£30K to £40K
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
17-May-22
Recruiter:
Adepto Consulting
Job Ref:
984

Medical Communications Career opportunity for Pharma professional - Account Manager level - £30K to £40K

Are you currently working in a pharma role such as in sales, clinical or marketing and looking to commence a career in medical communications?

This is a brilliant opportunity to work on global client projects and develop a fast track career in a growing, diverse industry.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com 

Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity. 

Supporting bluesmile.org since 2010 

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Adepto Consulting
Tel: 07968 181759
Contact: Anthony McKenna
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings