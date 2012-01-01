Medical Writer, MRNA/ Covid 19, Medical Communications, UK

Medical Writer, MRNA/Covid 19, Medical Communications, UK 

Interesting new opportunity at this respected agency.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com

Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity.

Supporting bluesmile.org since 2010 

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Adepto Consulting
Tel: 07968 181759
Contact: Anthony McKenna
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings