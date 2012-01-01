This is one of London’s longest running specialist healthcare PR agencies with a much loved and respected reputation. With a strong UK focus and a passion for being at the heart of the story and strategy- they do work that is impactful and hugely rewarding. Getting under the skin of patient advocacy groups, pharma and the NHS to create compelling communications that directly target and change lives is their passion.

They therefore have one of the most varied client bases in the sector- this ranges from pharma and biotech to government, the NHS, patient advocacy groups and healthcare providers. Most of the work is unbranded and there is huge scope for patient activation work. There is some great social and digital to be involved in from a content and strategy perspective.

Previous medical education or healthcare PR agency experience is required for this role. Benefits include an amazing senior leadership team, a warm, embracing and flexible culture- and due to the agency’s longevity and success in the business- and enviable and stable client base.

