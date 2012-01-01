Account Manager- Ambitious Boutique Agency

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Healthcare PR Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Circa £40,000 with benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
20-May-22
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P2327

This is one of London’s longest running specialist healthcare PR agencies with a much loved and respected reputation. With a strong UK focus and a passion for being at the heart of the story and strategy- they do work that is impactful and hugely rewarding. Getting under the skin of patient advocacy groups, pharma and the NHS to create compelling communications that directly target and change lives is their passion.
They therefore have one of the most varied client bases in the sector- this ranges from pharma and biotech to government, the NHS, patient advocacy groups and healthcare providers. Most of the work is unbranded and there is huge scope for patient activation work. There is some great social and digital to be involved in from a content and strategy perspective.
Previous medical education or healthcare PR agency experience is required for this role. Benefits include an amazing senior leadership team, a warm, embracing and flexible culture- and due to the agency’s longevity and success in the business- and enviable and stable client base.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

