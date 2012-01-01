This is one of the biggest and most influential healthcare communications agencies in the world. With trailblazing experience in healthcare advertising, PR and medical education- these are some of the most inspiring and compelling thinkers in healthcare communications in the industry.

This role is a pivotal senior role in the agency’s strategy team in the advertising practice- but has a fluid function in collaborating closely with strategists in other disciplines including medical education.

You will be a senior strategic player with gravitas and experience in building omni-channel strategies for patients, HCPs and healthcare stake holders. You will have experience of creating such strategies through working with behavioural scientists and insight managers, media and data teams- mapping out fully comprehensive customer journeys across media.

You will already be senior strategist at a healthcare advertising agency with a focus on omni-channel communications.

This is that career defining moment for an ambitious and passionate senior planner. The reach and breadth of this agency- and their stellar strategic capability- will have you constantly inspired and learning. Rare, innovative and unmissable role.

