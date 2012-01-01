Senior Omni-Channel Strategist

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Healthcare Consultancy Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Circa £85,000 with benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
20-May-22
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P2328

This is one of the biggest and most influential healthcare communications agencies in the world. With trailblazing experience in healthcare advertising, PR and medical education- these are some of the most inspiring and compelling thinkers in healthcare communications in the industry.
This role is a pivotal senior role in the agency’s strategy team in the advertising practice- but has a fluid function in collaborating closely with strategists in other disciplines including medical education.
You will be a senior strategic player with gravitas and experience in building omni-channel strategies for patients, HCPs and healthcare stake holders. You will have experience of creating such strategies through working with behavioural scientists and insight managers, media and data teams- mapping out fully comprehensive customer journeys across media.
You will already be senior strategist at a healthcare advertising agency with a focus on omni-channel communications.
This is that career defining moment for an ambitious and passionate senior planner. The reach and breadth of this agency- and their stellar strategic capability- will have you constantly inspired and learning. Rare, innovative and unmissable role.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

