This is one of the world’s biggest integrated healthcare agencies with a breadth of talent built to exceed client expectations and provide powerful healthcare communications. With a boundary pushing approach and a huge multi-disciplinary profile they are able to tap into expertise and reach audiences through a stellar powerhouse blend of medical education, healthcare PR and advertising.

As the scientific go to for the global agency the medical education pillar is the very foundation of scientific excellence internally- and to clients and stake holders externally. The Principal Medical Writer at this agency is pivotal to the medical strategy of the accounts- and management of writers. You will collaborate flawlessly with internal stake holders on multifaceted accounts where scientific counsel is critical to the broader strategy of the brand- and externally from a counsel and business development perspective to clients and partners.

As you lead on your accounts so will you progress in the agency- with global management, network level roles in scientific strategy. If you have a passion for medical education that meets creativity in boundary pushing thinking- this the agency for you.

