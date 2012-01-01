This is one of the UK’s newest healthcare advertising agencies- with an award winning leadership team, record breaking credentials and jaw dropping success.

They are enjoying the benefits, networks and knowledge of their long standing success in a culture that is enthusiastic, responsive, focused and authentic. They are a small agency but have strong internal processes- they feel this is necessary to support a successful client services team. They recognise how important these relationships are and place importance on the support, attention and guidance of their team.

They are also champions of individuality, warmth and care about people’s interests outside work- even incorporating favourite bands and movies into themes of the agency culture!

The work is broad ranging and high profile- from educational to promotional. Previous medical communications experience in a promotional or educational environment is required. You can be based anywhere in the UK but for the guidance of junior staff would be expected to work from their London offices twice a week.

Be inspired and have fun- a rare new agency and great role!

