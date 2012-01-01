Working with a UK leader in Water Filtration & Purification in the laboratory industry.

This is a 12 month FTC (temp to perm) with a strong chance of the role becoming perm.

The offices are in High Wycombe and they operate a hybrid working policy for this role, typically with 3 days in the office.

They have modern open plan offices with free parking done on a rota basis.

Role Overview

The role is for an experience Marketing Communications Specialist , ideally with a background in B2B marketing and experienced managing a team. This role will have 4 x lines of report and report into the Marketing Director.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

You will be responsible for all multi-channel marketing and communications.

The team focus quite heavily on B2B digital & inbound marketing. The Marketing Communications Specialist will be responsible for managing a team and budget , external agency relationships and supporting the internal sales teams.

Person Specification

Ideal background:

-Marketing degree or equivalent desired

-Proven marketing, communications and management experience.

-Strong experience in managing third party agencies.

-Excellent experience in developing and managing marketing campaigns

Package

Hybrid working

Flexible hours

Very competitive salary

Company vehicle

25 days holiday plus 8 public holidays

Life Assurance

Pension Scheme

Interview process - 1st stage video , then competency based face to face.