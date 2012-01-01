Working with a UK leader in Water Filtration & Purification in the laboratory industry.
This is a 12 month FTC (temp to perm) with a strong chance of the role becoming perm.
The offices are in High Wycombe and they operate a hybrid working policy for this role, typically with 3 days in the office.
They have modern open plan offices with free parking done on a rota basis.
Role Overview
The role is for an experience Marketing Communications Specialist , ideally with a background in B2B marketing and experienced managing a team. This role will have 4 x lines of report and report into the Marketing Director.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
You will be responsible for all multi-channel marketing and communications.
The team focus quite heavily on B2B digital & inbound marketing. The Marketing Communications Specialist will be responsible for managing a team and budget , external agency relationships and supporting the internal sales teams.
Person Specification
Ideal background:
-Marketing degree or equivalent desired
-Proven marketing, communications and management experience.
-Strong experience in managing third party agencies.
-Excellent experience in developing and managing marketing campaigns
Package
Hybrid working
Flexible hours
Very competitive salary
Company vehicle
25 days holiday plus 8 public holidays
Life Assurance
Pension Scheme
Interview process - 1st stage video , then competency based face to face.