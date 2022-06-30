Programme Manager/Consultant – respiratory health education and research International Charity

Remote working

The dynamic charity, International Primary Care Respiratory Group (www.ipcrg.org) is seeking a Programme Manager to lead the development and implementation of a range of respiratory education and change programmes and research projects, in particular with and for clinicians working in family medicine/primary care. Programmes are always multi-country, which may be high, middle or low income. The post holder will also be expected to deputise for the chief executive.

Our vision is of a world breathing and feeling well through universal access to right care.

This is an exciting new role that will interest those with backgrounds in leading the delivery of complex, clinically based programmes, working with industry, education or research collaborators and a range of global health stakeholders from low, middle- and high-income countries. As a project-based organisation, the IPCRG employs most of its staff as independent contractors, although permanent contracts may be negotiable.

What you will bring to the team

• A strong track record delivering health education and/or research projects and programmes

• Personal values that align with our charitable mission and vision

• Proven ability to work confidently and independently at a detailed, operational level and also strategically

• Undergraduate degree as a minimum

• Emotional intelligence, sound negotiating skills and the credibility to build trust and work successfully with partners including funders, primary care clinicians, academics and industry in diverse, international settings.

• Confident using technological tools such as Dropbox, Microsoft Office, Zoom, Google docs and e-learning programmes

• Excellent and flexible written and oral communication skills in English, and a sound understanding of successfully communicating through a variety of social media channels

• Proven ability to work with international colleagues whose first language is not English

• Ability to work independently and to deliver high quality projects on time and on budget

• Experience of working with a range of funders including the pharmaceutical industry

We will also look for

• Understanding good practice and developments in respiratory health care

• Evidence of continuing professional development, that may include a higher degree, relevant qualifications in programme management and/or a senior clinical or healthcare management background.

• Experience of working in or with the charitable or university sectors

• Excellent references

• Evidence of successfully securing, negotiating and managing programme budgets

• Leadership and management training

• Aptitude in a second language

Candidates are likely to have worked previously in a medical communications or education agency, research institution, or as a clinician with organisational management responsibilities. Our team The IPCRG’s activity is project-based. You will be joining a team of experienced contractors who take full professional responsibility for delivery of their work and self-manage their time and quality. Team members work from their own offices. We would expect the candidate to supply their own IT and other equipment and to organise public liability and professional indemnity insurance cover.

Hours: Expect an average of 80-100 hours average a month (paid as a day-rate where the successful candidate is employed as a consultant). It is important that the Programme Manager responds promptly to emails and messages during office hours at least four days a week. Timing: we are looking to appoint someone to start preferably from September 2022, and no later than January 2023.

Application process:

1. Please familiarise yourself with IPCRG’s work before applying, by looking at www.ipcrg.org, our Twitter and Facebook accounts @IPCRG

2. Email Businessmanager@ipcrg.org a covering letter explaining how you meet the requirements of the role with a current CV (no more than 2 pages).

3. Tell us what day rate you usually expect for this type of role

4. Provide two references with contact details of referees should we wish to follow up.

5. Tell us when you are available to start.

6. Deadline: 30 June 2022 The IPCRG is a clinically-led charitable organisation.

We carry out research, develop guidance and provide educational programmes and tools to improve the prevention, diagnosis and care of respiratory diseases in global community and primary care settings.

IPCRG operates mainly virtually, with annual in person or hybrid scientific meetings. Most of its funding is for research and education projects. This funding comes from research funders such as the EU Horizon programme, collaborations with UK institutions funded by the National Institute of Health Research, philanthropic organisations that fund clinical education and the pharmaceutical industry.

