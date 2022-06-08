Do you have that golden combination of being a top-notch communicator (a brilliant writer with well-honed interpersonal skills) who has the scientific smarts and remarkable research skills to match? Would you enjoy working in a flexible, family friendly culture delivering meaningful work in the cardiovascular medical education field? If so, then this could be the opportunity you've been waiting for!

Working for a digital media and publishing company operating in the cardiology and vascular medicine spaces. They are currently looking to recruit a Scientific Specialist to join their amazing Scientific Services Team within the Medical Education division.

The work can be done remotely as the team are all remote (although they would also be very open for someone able to come to the office occasionally, but this is not a deal breaker).

Full time ideally, although 4 days a week could be discussed.

They are very flexible as a business , so hours could be designed around your needs as long as objectives are met.

This is a brilliant opportunity for someone who can bring to life medical educational content in an engaging, accurate way and in line with defined learning objectives. The role holder would work closely with the medical education business development team to design best in class, compelling educational programmes which aim to address unmet educational needs.



· BSc in bioscience or other medically-related subject (Essential)

· Higher degree e.g. PHD, MSc (Desirable)

· Foundational understanding of cardiology and knowledge of the cardiovascular therapeutic space (heart failure, arrythmia, coronary artery disease) (Desirable)

· Understanding of how independent medical education (IME) differs from other forms of medical communications (Desirable)

· 25 days holiday (plus an additional 3 days for Christmas)

· Pension contributions

· Private Medical Insurance (post probation)

· Flexible working patterns

· A hybrid model with best of both remote and office working

· Potential for sponsorship for professional development

· Additional 5 days leave for professional development

· Choice of tech kit

· Team and company socials

· Charity and community initiatives with 2 CSR days

· Non-guaranteed profit related bonus scheme

· EMI share option scheme (eligibility of 1 year service)