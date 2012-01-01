This is a top global agency that is a huge name in the advertising world and also a fantastic place to work- combining high profile work with an inclusive and inspiring culture.

From aesthetics and supplements to oncology and fertility, the work is varied, high science and creative. As a copywriter you will turn data into compelling creative stories that are unforgettable and change driven. You will work closely with client services and the strategy team to help bring ideas to life that are interrogative and grounded in evidence but also create brand magic.

Previous healthcare copywriting experience on prescription or prescription and consumer health projects is required for this role. You will also thrive on working in a big, global network agency environment with huge scope to grow – from a career in creative and content to strategy and agency leadership. Scope for growth is literally unlimited in an agency and network where there is no ceiling.