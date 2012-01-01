This is one of London’s longest standing healthcare PR teams- with award winning heritage and some of the most recognisable UK media, public health and disease awareness campaigns of recent times to their credit. With a strong mix of global as well as UK accounts- and robust client relationships across work streams- this is a rewarding and stable London healthcare PR agency.

The agency has a close knit, independent culture whilst still boasting a diverse capability. Some of the most notable teams the healthcare PR team collaborates with are media- creating compelling multi-channel content, creative- boosting incredible patient activation and engagement, and behavioural science- which has had particular resonance in their public health campaigns.

Whilst they have a big pharma component to their client base their work is different to other healthcare PR agencies- most of it being therapy and disease awareness as opposed to brand led. The patient lies at the heart of their narrative and as a result their clients also include patient advisory groups and major government bodies.

Previous healthcare PR experience in a close knit, strategic as well as hands on agency is required for this unique and progressive agency.

