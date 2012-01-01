Account Director: Patient Driven Comms

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Circa £55,000 with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
14-Jun-22
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P2333

This is one of London’s longest standing healthcare PR teams- with award winning heritage and some of the most recognisable UK media, public health and disease awareness campaigns of recent times to their credit. With a strong mix of global as well as UK accounts- and robust client relationships across work streams- this is a rewarding and stable London healthcare PR agency.
The agency has a close knit, independent culture whilst still boasting a diverse capability. Some of the most notable teams the healthcare PR team collaborates with are media- creating compelling multi-channel content, creative- boosting incredible patient activation and engagement, and behavioural science- which has had particular resonance in their public health campaigns.
Whilst they have a big pharma component to their client base their work is different to other healthcare PR agencies- most of it being therapy and disease awareness as opposed to brand led. The patient lies at the heart of their narrative and as a result their clients also include patient advisory groups and major government bodies.
Previous healthcare PR experience in a close knit, strategic as well as hands on agency is required for this unique and progressive agency.

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings