Whether you are fully remote, London or Manchester based this agency will support, empower and inspire you throughout your career. Board level directors at this agency have been with the company from significantly more junior positions- testament to the potential to grow and shine.

The work is amongst some of the biggest in the industry. There is the formidable chance to do global, integrated accounts in collaboration with visionary sister agencies in PR and advertising to create campaigns that are scientifically robust and creatively exciting.

The Principal Medical Writer at this agency has a genuinely senior leadership role- from managing and training junior writers to providing strategic guidance on science to clients, and managing relations with key industry experts.

If you are ambitious with a desire for global career visibility, and the chance to work on some of the most complex and biggest accounts in the world- this is the agency to join. Previous medical education agency experience at at least Senior Medical Writer level is required for this role

