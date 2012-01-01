Freelance Account Director - Healthcare Advertising

Employment Type:
Part-time, Full-time, Consultant, Temporary
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Healthcare Consultancy Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Competitive day rate (outside IR35)
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
16-Jun-22
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-C1000

This is a well-established and buzzy agency with high profile, big pharma clients and excellent leadership. They are a nimble and innovative agency that flex from the highly scientific to truly creative, marketing led campaigns, and they are looking for an experienced freelance Account Director to join the team on a mid to long-term contract.

The team has a varied and exciting portfolio- from consumer facing social media campaigns to high profile congress activity, strategic brand planning to developing digital tool kits.

This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who enjoys working with small teams and values being truly integrated in all areas of the business. You will be client facing and your day-to-day will span all areas of client deliverables

Previous healthcare advertising agency experience only will be considered for this role.

Please contact me for information

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: +44 (0)203 7709199
Contact: Robyn Cabarrao
Email:

