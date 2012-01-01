This is the perfect freelance position for a well-established senior medical writer who wants a change from a typical communications agency model. My client works as a strategic consultancy to the world’s leading biopharma and biotech companies. Working at C-suite level, they support some of the biggest decision makers in this space and provide scientific strategic counsel across a multitude of challenging communications areas.

As the most senior writer in the business you will lead the charge when it comes to advising peers as well as clients about scientific content strategy. You will also work on scoping and developing a broad range of scientific materials – everything including but not limited to slide sets, message tracks, internal briefing and training documents, study protocols etc

This is an exceptional agency to join now – strong and charismatic leadership, a close-knit team and a brilliant work ethic that values enjoyment, hard work and work/life balance.

Please get in touch for more detail – there’s a lot more to delve into.

