If you are a talented Account Executive in a high science agency with meticulous standards this could be that next exciting move for you. Our client is one of the biggest and most impressive medical education agencies in the world.

With a leading in house academy for training, robust development plans and on-going face to face and online learning- if you want to grow- this is the agency for you.

The current role is in one the agency’s most high science divisions- with an innovative and creative twist. Working across high profile chronic disease accounts- you will be partnering with publications and medical affairs clients. Internally you will deliver projects in imaginative and compelling ways by collaborating with best in class internal teams in creative, digital and patient engagement.

Be inspired and supported in one of the UK’s finest med comms agencies. As one of the UK’s most innovative and dynamic agencies – with a strong focus on well-being- they are embracing of fully remote, home based or hybrid working. Previous medical communications experience and a science degree are required for this role.

