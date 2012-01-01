If you are a talented scientific lead at a med comms agency keen to refocus from day to day delivery and move into a true leadership, strategy and operations role- this could be the opportunity for you. This agency is one of the fastest growing and most talked about med comms agencies in the UK. With offices in London and NW England, as well as the US- they are also fully embracing of remote working (the line manager for this role is fully remote for example).

They approach medical communications with a digitally savvy, creative and interactive twist- so you will be a lead in a team that is doing memorable and exciting work. Day to day however you will operate as a direct partner to the overall head of scientific services for the role. So your focus will be managing the team- resourcing, training, identifying issues in these areas and finding solutions, operations, new business, scientific strategy and championing creativity in this area. You will work closely with internal teams in market research, strategy and behavioural science to create evidence based, insight driven campaigns that drive change and truly understand customers.

Previous managerial experience in scientific services in medical communications or healthcare advertising, with a higher degree in science are required for this role.

