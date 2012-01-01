Job Title - PR Account Director

Location - London/Hybrid

Salary - Competitive plus bonus

About the Company:

An exciting opportunity to join one of Europe’s leading comms consultancies, working across a range of areas including PR, policy, public affairs, and advocacy. They are extremely well-respected and renowned in their field, working with major global brands across the digital, tech, finance, and healthcare sectors, among others. They have an incredible reputation in their field and are now looking for an Account Director within the healthcare team, focussing on comms.

About the Account Director role:

The role requires a strong Account Director to join a solid and growing Healthcare Communications team. The Account Director's role is to provide strategic advice to the company’s existing clients together, managing accounts, teams, and budgets.

In addition, they will take responsibility for new business activity, and will take on team management duties. The role is for someone who is enthusiastic about helping breakthrough clients to succeed. The existing team has strong expertise in product PR, patient advocacy, corporate communications, and media relations, also working across a number of exciting therapy areas.

Responsibilities of the Account Director:

•Provide strategic advice to clients informed intelligence-gathering

•Project manage and supervise client account delivery

•Lead internal and client meetings

•New business duties from existing and prospective clients

•Responsible for an expanding new business network

•Team management duties

•Budget management internally and for clients

Requirements of the Account Director:

•Experience in a pharmaceutical and/or healthcare PR role

•A good knowledge of healthcare product and corporate communications

•Team and client-management abilities

•Project, time and financial management ability

•Familiarity with a mix of media

•Business development ability

Remuneration:

•Competitive salary

•An annual performance-related bonus plus additional bonus potential linked to recruitment, new business and long service

•25 days’ annual leave (plus bank holidays)

•Private healthcare insurance

•A company pension plan, including 8% employer contribution

•You’ll also have access to a wide range of opportunities and initiatives

