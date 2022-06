This is one of the UK’s longest standing independently owned medical education agencies. With an innovative and entrepreneurial spirit – they have always had a strong name in the L&D space. They are currently looking for a Project Manager on a large transformative new learning account.

There is lots of ownership and variety in this role from setting systems up to managing internal and external stake holders as well as clients, QC, scheduling and more. You need to be organised and passionate about quality and strong execution.

Ideally you will come from an L&D background but a healthcare advertising or clinical solutions background is also welcome. Good project management and calm client handling skills are essential.

Benefits include an established and good agency name for your CV, a very friendly and close knit- creatively driven team- and a meritocratic, truly independent culture and career progression.