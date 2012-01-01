This is a unique opportunity in one of the UK’s fastest growing and most successful medical communications agencies. With a reputation for creative execution of medical communications strategy- they are looking for a talented Associate Scientific Director to help drive this agency’s exceptional scientific credentials.

Reporting in to a stellar head of scientific services and one of the most inspiring leadership boards in the UK, you will have fantastic support to enhance your career but also a growing roster of superb writers to nurture and help deliver amazing content.

Your role will be varied- from managing high quality content for a range of scientific strategy including, but not limited to, internal communications and field sales training as well HCP and patient education programmes and materials. You will hold a mentoring position and will be the final signatory on all content before it goes to clients, you will champion creativity on scientific copy to internal and external stake holders, and demonstrate excellent attention to detail and project management skills, as well as help the head of scientific services represent the agency’s scientific strategy in business development initiatives.

Part of a global network yet operating as a very strong brand and name in their own right this agency enjoys the freedom of an independent with the backing of a global giant. There is therefore lots of scope for creative freedom as well as the chance to really shine and see your career soar.

Previous experience at a minimum of Principal Medical Writer level is required in agency for this role. In return you will be given the opportunity to thrive in this new and exciting role which you will help shape as you develop and you will partner with inspirational, personable and warm peers. You will be empowered to work as you work best- from working flexibly- be that fully remote or office based, or simply championing ideas that have not been explored before and pushing clients to think outside the box. This is where creativity and science really meet.

