This is one of the most important, highly awarded accounts at a leading global agency with multiple, ground-breaking pillars in healthcare communications. From PR to advertising to medical education- my client gets to the heart of the health issue to deliver results that are strategically crafted, powerfully engaging and ultimately- impactful with the patient need at its core. Taking an agnostic approach to tackle the challenge- my client uses a powerhouse of capabilities to reach audiences across channels and make those stories heard and count.

This is one of the most prolific health issues in women’s health today- and affects a significant demographic. Therefore working on this account is not only a career highlight but a truly purposeful account on a condition affecting many women.

As it is a large integrated account there is the chance to do some creative, engaging and innovative content in partnership with your colleagues in PR, advertising and digital. You will be the client go to for scientific strategy- and will lead on the medical education piece for this important account.

Previous medical education agency experience in a global company is required for this account.